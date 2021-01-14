I want to commend editor Phil Wright for his vulnerability in telling his personal story in a full page editorial in the Jan. 9 Observer. My personal story includes a phone call from my son in tears of rage because, as a combat medic in Afghanistan, he treated comrades who were willing to give their lives to defend American democracy. It was too much for him to witness the awful spectacle of a domestic insurgence on our own Capitol.
I agree with the editor that there are things we can do locally to be more civil and engaged, but I take issue with his reluctance to think there is much point in holding President Donald Trump accountable through legislative action.
Yes, there may be others to blame for what has become of our society, but we do not all share that blame equally. Trump called for an insurrection, and he got it. He is responsible and must take the blame. Congress needs to act and act swiftly.
There are times when it is imperative to witness to the truth. This is one of them. Our president no longer deserves the title. I urge you to let your congresspersons know where you stand. The Observer regularly prints their contact information.
Colleen Nelson
La Grande
