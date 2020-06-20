If ever there were a time for an independent, free press that informs local citizenry about important and relevant issues, it is now.
I am increasingly appreciative of the reporting from The Observer on topics ranging from out-of-county county commissioner meetings to coronavirus to public school goings-on like finances and the many challenges educators face. Editor Phil Wright is ably carrying the newspaper through its transition from the prior publisher and writes refreshingly honest and pertinent editorials.
Although paper media are dying a not-so-slow death, we should support them more than ever, especially in these times of tremendous uncertainty and increasing reliance on social media for "facts."
My parents set a wonderful example for their children decades ago, reading the regional paper religiously every morning and the local paper in the evenings. Talk around the dinner table often included the news of the day as reported in print. Thank you for continuing to serve our community in this vital way (we have been subscribers since moving here 30 years ago). I have "put my money where my mouth is" by contributing today to help keep the presses going.
Mary Rowland
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.