Imagine my surprise, Thursday, Oct. 1, when I opened my newspaper and discovered that I was the subject of the top story. More specifically, the subject of the story was an email I wrote to 40 of my friends. One of them posted it to the ucrcc.org website, without my knowledge. The email was not meant to be public.
I want to apologize to Mr. Steve Clements, Ms. Nicole Howard and Ms. Corrine Dutto for making assumptions about their policies regarding violent protests without consulting them first. The Observer omitted my statement that "I could be wrong." It was not my intention to embarrass the mayor and the two city councilors or to accuse them. The purpose of my email was to encourage my friends to learn the positions of the city officials on a couple of critical issues currently in the news.
Contrary to The Observer article, I did not suggest that the city council is "working to defund the police." I think The Observer misrepresented the tone and intent of my private email.
I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to all of my Democrat friends and neighbors, who might have been offended or upset by The Observer article.
In addition, I would like to thank the mayor and the two city councilors for providing answers to the questions I raised. Now we know where they stand. All of us agree that peaceful protests are an indispensable part of the First Amendment and protected free speech.
Lanny Hildebrandt
La Grande
