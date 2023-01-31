While doing volunteer work throughout our community, we have recognized a need for menstrual products in La Grande. This, of course, is a major problem for many women and girls in our town.
Places around the community that are in need of menstrual products include local services, such as the Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank and Shelter From the Storm. These organizations will readily take donations of both tampons and pads.
Most menstrual products cost, on average, $7 for a package of 15. Our troop has had a good experience with a company called Aunt Flow, which sells the same number of pads for $4.50.
Women spend more than nine years of their lives on their period. As a result of this, menstrual products are greatly appreciated.
It has been reported that 64% of women in the United States are unable to afford or gain access to menstrual products. Due to these statistics, we can see that this is a major issue around our community and elsewhere.
The lack of menstrual products in La Grande is a problem now. But, with your help, it can be overcome. Thank you for helping your local Girl Scout troop and community by donating menstrual products to Community Connection of Union County’s Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank at 1504 N. Albany St. in La Grande, or Shelter From the Storm at 10901 Island Ave. in Island City.
Girl Scout Troop 50145
Angela D'Antonio, leader
La Grande
