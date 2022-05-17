A little good news during what feels like a perpetually grim news cycle: This weekend, North America celebrated World Migratory Bird Day. During this magical time of year, nearly 4 million birds fly through Oregon during spring migration. At times, there are so many birds flying over our state that the National Weather Service is able to pick them up on radar! It’s truly an incredible natural phenomenon to behold.
You may have heard of ways to help our feathered friends as they complete their epic journeys, like turning off any unnecessary outdoor lights at night. Another, perhaps more important, way we can help is by ensuring that birds have access to abundant healthy habitat across Oregon.
Although some birds are extreme endurance athletes, able to fly thousands of miles in one push, many bird species need to make occasional stops to rest and refuel.
This is one reason why I’m hoping to see Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Jeff Merkley’s bill, the River Democracy Act, passed this year. It will protect a wide variety of public rivers and streams across Oregon that provide habitat for birds and many other critters, large and small.
The land and forests along the water’s edge are some of the highest “bang for your buck” areas for protection — according to the Bureau of Land Management, some 80% of species will depend on these streamside habitats at some point in their lifetime. Passing the River Democracy Act will be great for birds, and people, too.
Jamie Dawson
Bend
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.