I had an appointment at the Fourth Street Medical Clinic this week as a follow-up to an emergency room visit at Grande Ronde Hospital. I was troubled to witness the lack of distancing and masking by both the staff and the patients.
While there was a monitor in the parking lot asking the appropriate questions about possible coronavirus infection, she did not offer a mask, even though she had a stack of them. Fortunately, I had my own mask, and when I entered the facility, the front desk staff had masks, but they were pulled down around their chins. Both the doctor and the medical assistants were not wearing masks, and there was no signage about keeping one’s distance from other patients.
I realize that Union County has the great good fortune to have a paucity of confirmed cases, but I would rather see our medical facilities err on the side of caution rather than witness a full-blown outbreak that could potentially kill some of our beloved residents.
Please, people, take this seriously. Distancing and mask wearing is such a small gesture to keep you and your neighbors safe.
Emelie Montgomery-Jones
La Grande
