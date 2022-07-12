Voting is central to a healthy democracy. I believe voting is not only a right, but the duty of every citizen. Common sense tells me we must require all citizens to show proof of citizenship before they are allowed to cast their ballot. Furthermore, they must show proof that they live where they are voting. Common sense also tells me this must not be an onerous or restrictive process. Voter and election fraud are already serious criminal offenses. Making it onerous for citizens to provide the necessary proof required for voting must also be prosecuted as serious offenses.
We can get next-day delivery of almost anything we want to buy. We can put men on the moon. Surely we can make a simple, quick and efficient way for any citizen to provide the proof necessary for voting. This is the challenge, but we can solve it. This is where our focus needs to be. Avoiding the problem is not the solution.
Some would argue that if people pay taxes then they should be allowed to vote. I disagree. People who live in this country already get the services (police, fire, roads, schools, etc.) that they paid for with their taxes. Citizenship and voting are separate issues.
Citizenship is about defining the country that we belong to, not simply living in that country. That’s why we let citizens living abroad vote, because they belong to this country. That’s the difference. You must belong to vote. Let’s face it, unions would not want nonunion workers to vote in their union elections. It’s the same thing. You must be a citizen to vote in this country.
James P. Elliott
Bend
