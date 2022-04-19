The community of La Grande has the unique opportunity to invest in our youth without encumbering taxpayers with more than what we have already committed to support our school district. Let’s make it happen by voting Yes for Measure 31-105.
Our community has generously supported investment in education facilities in the La Grande School District, but additional investment is needed. The La Grande Middle School Annex is in desperate need of replacement. Nearly a century old, the building has limited accessibility, lacks the versatility needed to support both the classroom and extracurricular needs of our students and is an inefficient building.
I am pleased the district had the financial acumen to refinance the existing bond to attain a lower interest rate, a responsible and principled use of taxpayer dollars. By doing so, the district created the opportunity to use nearly $4.5 million for our schools without raising our tax rate from 2021 and without extending the bond payoff date. Additionally, the district qualified for an additional $4 million matching grant.
Quality schools are the foundation of thriving communities. We are blessed with talented educators who are committed to the growth and development of our students. With a Yes vote we can enhance facilities to further support active and engaged teaching and learning.
I hope you join me in voting Yes for Measure 31-105.
Tom Insko
La Grande
