Quarry application a ‘chaotic mess’
I’ve spent several weeks reviewing the James Smejkal application for the proposed “Ponderosa Basalt Quarry.”
As an attorney, it isn’t unusual to encounter difficult and complex writing. But the Smejkal application is different. It is incomplete, filled with internal contradictions and lacks supporting evidence. It fails to provide documentation regarding key issues and misrepresents documents. It frequently fails to address the issue under discussion, or to acknowledge issues, which are legally required to be addressed. With no table of contents or index, the application is exceedingly difficult to reference.
The application fractures regulations into unreadable sections, making it impossible just to identify the regulation without external references. It appears to have been deliberately written to confuse, as if doing so might allow Smejkal to get approval for an application that is so flatly deficient it could never be approved on its actual merits. This is not how legal documents are typically written.
Now Smejkal is encountering resistance and requesting additional time to polish his application. Granting his request would be an indication of disrespect for every person who has been forced to contend with — to labor over — the chaotic mess of an application as presented. Mr. Smejkal should be forced to live with the result of having presented an application that has been written to obfuscate and confuse.
The Union County Board of Commissioners should deny the request for a continuance.
Anne Morrison
La Grande
