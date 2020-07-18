Is President Donald Trump a good Christian? Well I suppose that depends on who you ask. Equally valid to ask is if he is a real Christian? Or if it even matters if he is either of these.
To be honest I am not a Christian, so I don’t think I am qualified to have an opinion about this. But there are things that are important to me, values, which are not based on faith but on my own personal experiences in life and the mistakes that I have made.
I don’t know Trump, I’ve never met him or had a conversation with him, but based on his public statements I think he is a proficient liar; based on public records I think he is a successful cheat; based on the public persona he projects I think he is an angry bully. I could go on, but it seems to me that the only qualification he had to be president was the ability to get elected.
There is a consensus that Trump would not have won the election in 2016 without the support of Christians, and that he will not win in 2020 without their support again. He has enthusiastically supported the Christian political agenda; he has surround himself with politically active Christians; his personal spiritual advisor, Paula White, is a fiery, charismatic, Pentecostal minister; and he still enjoys overwhelming support among Christians.
So, to evaluate Trump based on his Christian credentials is, I believe, not only valid but prudent.
Stephen Wadner
Union
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.