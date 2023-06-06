The motto of the La Grande School District is "Love Care Serve." With one click on the district's "Culture of Care" webpage, you encounter the following resources:

  • 15+ Fantastic Resources for Talking About Homosexuality and the Bible
  • 17 Lies We Need to Stop Telling Girls About Sex
  • 17 Lies We Need to Stop Telling Boys About Sex
  • 30 Examples of Christian Privilege
  • 30 Examples of Cisgender Privilege
  • 30 Examples of Heterosexual Privilege in the US
  • 30 Examples of Male Privilege
  • 30 Examples of Middle-to-Upper Class Privilege
