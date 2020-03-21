We support Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen for re-election as Union County Sheriff. His 26 years of law enforcement experience make him the best candidate for this position. However, it is not just the important experience that motivates our endorsement. Having known Boyd and his family for much longer than 26 years and being familiar with the progress and professionalism he has brought to the office, it is the record of his achievements as sheriff, combined with the integrity of his character, that motivates our endorsement.
He has improved the capacity of the sheriff’s office to complete and conduct criminal investigations and thereby hold offenders accountable. He raised the bar on investigating the increasing number of burglaries. He has built trust with the community and with his staff. He facilitated the upgrading of equipment and technology of the sheriff’s office in fiscally responsible ways to make the difficult and dangerous job of his deputies as safe and efficient as possible. He knows his constituents expect their tax dollars to be spent wisely to ensure the safety and protection of Union County citizens. He does not take this responsibility lightly.
He listens to and advocates for all citizens. He is approachable and engaged and genuinely committed to governing well. He grew up in Imbler, where family members have been involved in farming. He graduated from Eastern Oregon University with a degree in business and economics. He is totally invested in the protection and welfare of Union County. He has the respect of the community and is visibly engaged in serving the community in many other capacities including service clubs and youth sports as a coach and mentor.
Please vote to re-elect Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen for Union County. He has a proven track record of success and professionalism in his years as Union County Sheriff. We believe Boyd Rasmussen deserves to serve again as our sheriff, and we will be best served by electing him.
Hardworking. Professional. Capable. Respected.
James and Rita McMahan
La Grande
