It is with great enthusiasm that I write this letter to support the re-election of Boyd Rasmussen for Union County Sheriff. Boyd’s love for Eastern Oregon, his understanding of what makes Union County unique, his work ethic and his leadership abilities are unmatched.
Boyd has deep and strong roots here in Eastern Oregon. He was born and raised in this amazing valley and graduated from EOU. I too, a lifelong resident and friend of Boyd’s, am impressed with his wisdom, fierce work ethic and dedication to his role as sheriff. Boyd has remained that same outgoing, respectful and hardworking person all these years. I have also watched him apply his leadership abilities in his professional life as the Union County Sheriff since 2005. In doing so he has built a highly productive and trustworthy sheriff’s department.
As Boyd chose law enforcement for his career path, I chose to work in the counseling field with teenagers in trouble with the law. Over the years we’ve had great conversations about juvenile justice. I am grateful for Boyd’s positive approach to improving the lives of youth in our communities and most of all for making decisions that keep our schools and children safe. He is a strong advocate for having officers in our school systems and believes in building positive relationships with youth in the community. He also enjoys being involved in activities such as coaching Optimist football and in community projects with his family.
It has never been more important for Eastern Oregon to have a sheriff at the helm with the wisdom and grit to defend the liberties that make Eastern Oregon great. Boyd has what it takes and will continue to stand up for and promote the freedoms we hold very dear here in Eastern Oregon.
Cassie Miller
Union
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.