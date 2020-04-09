Boyd Rasmussen has served Union County as sheriff for 15 years and has 26 total years in law enforcement. He is an integral part of our community and has raised a wonderful family here. It has been my pleasure to know his siblings and parents. A man of integrity like Boyd does not devote his life to public service very often. We are all very fortunate to have Sheriff Rasmussen with us in this community. I have never known a more honest and devoted person to anything he works toward.
A time of economic and social turmoil is upon us and as such this is not the time to have drastic change in the local law enforcement arena. In these uncertain times we need a home-grown man of integrity with steadfastness, strength, experience and judgement to see us through, Boyd Rasmussen is that man.
I know I am very thankful for Sheriff Rasmussen and the attributes he brings to the sheriff's office. We all know we will be treated fairly and be shown respect from the highly trained and well-staffed sheriff's office.
Sheriff Rasmussen has improved the equipment and available resources of the sheriff's office through a steady upgrade policy based on sound budgeting and allocation of funds. Due to Rasmussen's leadership, deputies are better equipped and trained to serve Union County.
For all the above reasons and many more please Re-elect Boyd Rasmussen For Union County sheriff.
Dan and Nancy McDonald
Summerville
