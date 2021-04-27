April 19, 1775. The gathering storm of growing tensions between colonial residents and the colonial government, which represented the British Crown, had come to a head. The reasons were taxation without representation and increasingly brutal oppression.
Through the night of April 18, 700 British soldiers marched toward Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts. Their purpose was to seize the purported cache of arms and gunpowder belonging to the colonists. The colonists, also referred to as minutemen, being the well-armed militia, responded to the call for assistance in defense from the Brits. They refused the British command to “throw down your arms! Ye villains, ye rebels.” And then the resounding “shot heard around the world” officially started the struggle for our freedom and independence that we continue to this day.
April 19, 1775, stands as a statement of how far a citizen, a well-armed military, if you will, is willing to go to preserve our liberty. George Washington stated this: “A free people ought not only be armed and disciplined but they should have sufficient arms and ammunition to maintain a status of independence from any who might attempt to abuse them which would include their own government.”
May God continue to bless America.
Bill Hanley
Baker City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.