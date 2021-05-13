I'm supporting Randy Shaw for Position 4 on the La Grande School Board.
I've known Randy Shaw for many years. He's a straight-up honest man. Randy is approachable and open to suggestions. You won't leave wondering what his position is.
Randy graduated from the La Grande school system, and so will his children.
Randy has been on the board for about four years now. He's part of the reason La Grande's graduation rate is 89.4%. He views declining enrollment as temporary and says, "I honestly think the majority will return." A positive outlook from a positive man.
I know personally Randy is involved in kids' athletics, hauling his children and other local kids to one event or another all over the place on weekends for years.
Eastern Oregon is unique and requires knowledge of the area and community to address its needs. Randy Shaw has the experience and knowledge of the La Grande school system and cares what is happening in our district.
Remember that old adage: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." Keep Randy Shaw in Position 4 on the La Grande School Board.
Michael A. Gove
La Grande
