In my 70-plus years of life I have experienced a lot and learned enough to enjoy the good in life in spite of the bad I have seen.
My grandparents raised their families in the hardships of the Depression. They learned to rely on the common decency of their neighbors and acquaintances, hand helping hand.
My parents and aunts and uncles raised their families in the years of World War II, making extreme sacrifices to defeat the fascism of Hitler and the ambitions of Hirohito.
I raised my family during the Cold War, under the threat of nuclear war, where ideology took a step back from the certainty of global annihilation.
I witnessed the actions of the civil rights movement that opened the eyes of the nation to the hypocrisy of the segregation of our Black brothers and sisters.
I know people who suffered under the lying promises of social enlightenment and the mass killings of millions of people in Russia, China, Cambodia, Laos and many others around the world.
And now I see the streets of the cities of America littered with burned-out police cars, looted storefronts, destruction of historical monuments that pay tribute to the successes of freedom and the failures of license.
Children of these destructive acts, what is it you offer us that we should use as a pattern for our lives? Should we wipe clean our human history and kneel before you as the only purity in the land?
I pray we will never forget our history, the good and the bad, and will continue building on the promise of Life, Liberty and Justice for ALL. If we fail at that, we too will live under tyranny.
Joe Garlitz
Elgin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.