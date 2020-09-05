Oct. 1 marks the date when millions of low-income renters will be under threat of eviction and homelessness. Millions have lost their jobs or income, and when people cannot work, they cannot pay the rent. Researchers at the Aspen Institute estimate that without action from Congress, more than 30 million low-income renters are at risk of losing their homes this year. Oregonians across the state are facing the possibility of homelessness.
There appears to be some bipartisan support in Congress to provide emergency rental assistance and enact a national moratorium on evictions. This will help renters stay housed and landlords get paid. But the White House is stalling. We must remind policymakers that families cannot wait — we need another relief package NOW and for emergency rental assistance to be a priority. This is not a partisan issue. It is an issue of how we treat humankind.
It's time for Congress and President Donald Trump to resume negotiations and enact a COVID-19 deal that includes $100 billion in emergency rental assistance and a national moratorium on evictions. The election is coming. We will remember who acted for or against our most vulnerable in our time of need.
Brittany Pryce
La Grande
