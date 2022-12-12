The collection of asymmetric special rights that Christian conservatives demand be carved out in their favor and against same-sex marriages in the Respect for Marriage act on the basis of "religious liberty" is the kind of disingenuous sham we've seen over and over from them in the course of many years.

The parts of religious liberty that many U.S. Christian conservatives don't like to talk about is not only choosing not being Christian of any sort, but not being religious at all, and that these latter choices are every bit the equal of choosing Christianity. Those who object to same-sex marriage on religious grounds need not have one. However, as there can be no obligation to adopt these grounds that passes constitutional muster at either the state or federal level, requiring those who do not share these beliefs to live as if they did is an unreasonable burden on their religious liberty.

