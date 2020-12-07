Dec. 7, 1941 — the attack on Pearl Harbor — was a day that has remained in infamy. Very few servicemembers who personally remember that day are still among us. The American Legion Auxiliary encourages everyone to do what they can to keep Pearl Harbor a part of our national consciousness.
Many brave servicemembers were asleep or going about their morning routines when the Japanese bombers delivered a blow that would seal America’s involvement in World War II. More than 2,400 servicemembers died during the attack.
I invite you, along with the members of the American Legion Auxiliary La Grande Unit 43, to take a moment and remember the men and women who lost their lives that fateful day.
The American Legion Auxiliary is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military and their families. Our members also support the mission of the American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. Proud sponsor of ALA Girls Nation, National Poppy Day and recognized for advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, the more than 600,000 ALA members across the country volunteer millions of hours annually and raise millions of dollars in service to veterans, military and their families. Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the country. To learn more and to volunteer, join and donate, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.
Maggie LaMont
President, ALA La Grande Unit 43
La Grande
