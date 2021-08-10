As a criminal defense attorney in La Grande, I would like to offer a different perspective related to The Observer article entitled “Union County resumes in-person court hearings.”
Courts should be accessible to all Oregonians, especially those who are working, taking care of their family or live in more remote areas. The increased use of telephonic and video appearances enhances access to our court system.
Hardworking taxpayers will appreciate that remote appearances are more efficient and save taxpayer dollars. Attorneys who are state funded, prosecutors and public defenders alike, can work on other matters while waiting for their case to be called. Many court hearings involve issues like setting future dates or checking in on a case and do not require in-person appearances.
Due process ensures that every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, once someone is accused of a crime, they must appear at multiple court hearings, which can mean travel expenses, missed work and child care expenses. Readily available remote appearance technology significantly reduces these consequences, ensuring an accused individual is not punished before their guilt or innocence is determined.
COVID-19 resulted in increased remote appearances but encouraging remote appearance for routine hearings does not mean that every hearing will have an empty courtroom. Trials in which witnesses are testifying regarding important issues will still take place in the courtroom. Remote appearances in routine matters saves taxpayer money, protects our constitutional right to be presumed innocent and promotes access to the court system for all residents.
Michelle S. Bartov
La Grande
