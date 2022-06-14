Cliff Bentz, Oregon GOP Representative, voted "nay" on formula for starving babies. On May 19, Bentz joined 192 pro-life House Republicans in voting against H.R. 7790, the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act.
I find it extremely sad that District 2 voters support a GOP representative to Congress who in turn does not support mothers and babies. This should make all mothers and parents angry that he cares so little for the crisis mothers are currently enduring trying to find formula to feed their baby due to the current shortage situation.
Rep. Bentz tends to go with the flow of the other GOP members, which has not always been in the best interest of Oregon or America. I view his record as a first-term representative from Oregon as “baa-a-ad.” I wonder if any of you who have voted for him, or are even thinking about voting for him this fall, have really looked at this voting record. The big question is whether he can act as an independently thinking representative for Oregon, or if reelected he will continue to be just part of the dysfunctional “flock.”
Margo Huntsman
Klamath Falls
