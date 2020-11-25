I am very concerned about the increase in hunger during this pandemic. Less than half of families with children are "very confident" they can afford to put food on the table this holiday season, according to the latest Census Bureau research.
People are being forced to choose between rent and groceries. Additionally, in July of 2019, nearly 14% of Union County were living in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and these numbers have only risen with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising numbers in our community.
People are out of work, and are facing housing insecurity as well. Access to nutritious food is necessary, and within reach, if we take action now.
Some leaders in Congress are ignoring this hidden hunger crisis, dragging their feet on any food assistance for families. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly Food Stamps) is our nation's first line of defense against hunger. And it helps our economy recover — every $1 in new SNAP spending creates $1.50-$1.80 in economic activity.
There has been some bipartisan support in Congress to increase SNAP benefits during this crisis. I urge Oregon Congressman Greg Walden to resume COVID-19 relief negotiations now and quickly pass legislation that increases the maximum SNAP benefit by 15%. Our lives are on the line, and it's time for him to act.
Brittany Pryce
La Grande
