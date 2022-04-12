The proposed school district bond is community-supported, it is needed and it is fiscally conservative.
As many of you know, La Grande Little League uses the Annex, on the La Grande Middle School grounds, on a yearly basis to run tryout and batting practices. In the future, we hope to be running camps throughout the year so that children are around baseball and softball all year and not just in the spring.
The current Annex school building is worn-out. Replacement is more cost-effective and the only option for this building. As we had tryouts on March 12 at the LMS Annex, parents were amazed at the quality of the building. The ceiling is falling down, and there are only stairs to get in and out of the building, which made it harder for many of our older guests. The overall quality of the building is devastating when you look at our community and the pride that we take.
The LMS Annex is an area where children should feel supported and protected when they are at practices, camps or other school activities, not a place where they could truly get physically hurt.
Also, if you have ever tried to schedule a baseball or softball practice, then you know there is a shortage of places to do so. When you have so many wonderful sporting activities running during the year, with such a wonderful turnout of children, it is abundantly clear that this space needs to be replaced so we have more gyms for these activities.
So, a Yes vote for the bond is appropriate. It will cost millions of dollars less than maintaining what is left of the Annex now, it will allow the school to offer more programs and reach a more diverse group of students, and also allow outside organizations a chance to offer more programs for the community.
Please join La Grande Little League in voting Yes for the La Grande Middle School Annex Bond Measure 31‐105.
Brooke Hewitt, president
La Grande Little League
