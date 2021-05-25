Republicans need to oust Hansell
I’ve been waiting breathlessly for the Union County Republican Committee to file a recall petition against Sen. Bill Hansell for his failure to do what we reelected him to do when he refused to walk out of the legislative session, which allowed the Portlandites the quorum they needed to ram through legislation that violates our constitutionally protected rights.
A betrayal that ranks right up there with Benedict Arnold. He failed to understand the Oregon Firearms Federation has a very large base of supporters in his district, and the OFF has identified him as one of two Republican senators that need to be gone. To borrow a term from our former president, he’s a member of the swamp that needs to be drained.
So what about it, Union County Republicans? When are you going to put forth the recall petition, and a viable candidate to replace him that won’t sell us out?
David Thiesfeld
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.