Northeast Oregon connects the Rocky Mountains to the Blue Mountains, the Cascades and Coast Range beyond. Its waterways provide a habitat connectivity corridor of continental importance. Flowing from some of Oregon's tallest peaks into deep river canyons, including Hells Canyon — North America’s deepest — these waterways flow through deserts and wet forests rivaling the rain forests of the coast.
Ours is truly a landscape of superlatives.
Currently, only 2% of Oregon's 110,000 miles of rivers are protected under the federal Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. That is why I was thrilled to read about Sen. Wyden's call for nominations (“Nominate your favorite waterway for Wild and Scenic Act protection,” The Observer, Dec. 16, 2019): “Whether you are a whitewater rafter, an angler or simply an Oregonian who believes strongly in protecting the river or stream that provides safe drinking water to your community, I want to hear from you.”
Thousands of Oregonians from every county in our state answered that call by submitting more than 15,000 nominations of waterways to be included in the legislation.
Congress passed the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act in 1968 to protect our nation’s best free-flowing rivers, to ensure clean drinking water, to safeguard fisheries, and preserve cultural resources, scenery and outdoor recreation opportunities for all future generations. Our Northeast Oregon waterways do indeed provide many distinctive wildlife habitats, clean water and recreation opportunities that make our region so unique. I applaud the senator’s vision and determination.
Brock Evans
La Grande
