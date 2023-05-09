Vote for Robin Jolin for La Grande School Board Position 6. She has the skills to be an effective school board member.

Robin Jolin seeks collaboration not confrontation. She gives people the benefit of the doubt and seeks to build not to undermine. She seeks learning and success for all students. She seeks civility.

