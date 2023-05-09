Vote for Robin Jolin for La Grande School Board Position 6. She has the skills to be an effective school board member.
Robin Jolin seeks collaboration not confrontation. She gives people the benefit of the doubt and seeks to build not to undermine. She seeks learning and success for all students. She seeks civility.
Robin Jolin supports teachers and staff — knowing that public school employees have challenging jobs. She listens, researches and seeks facts from both sides of an issue.
Robin Jolin sees her school board position as the means to collaborate with all stakeholders supporting a school system that is best for students, parents and employees. She does not see her position as the means to power over district employees to remake the school system.
Robin Jolin will be an involved school board member because she already is involved with La Grande education: She helped get the middle school bond passed, she is a leader in Central School’s Parent Teacher Organization, and she manages a sensory classroom garden.
Robin Jolin is an excellent choice for La Grande. Vote for her! For more information visit robin.poliengine.com.
Vivian Young
La Grande
