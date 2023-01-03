I appreciate The Observer's coverage of all the Oregon Department of Transportation is doing to try to keep our highways open in the winter. The article on its use of rock salt to keep Interstate 84 open missed one important point — putting large amounts of salt on the roads (200 pounds per lane-mile) is bad for our natural resources.
We all have seen the brown, dead needles on the trees along I-84 where the plows throw the salty slush up into their branches. Last winter, following the plow toward La Grande from Hilgard, I watched it throw a flood of this brown, slushy brine mixture over the guardrail directly into the river.
This must be very harmful to aquatic life, but unfortunately this form of pollution is largely unseen. Out of sight out of mind. ODOT justifying salt as a cost-saving measure, as they maintained in the article, ignores the cost to our fisheries, rivers and vegetation along the interstate corridor.
Anyway, it is hard to believe ODOT's claim that salt reduces highway closures given how many we have already seen this winter. Maybe it's time for us to consider other less environmentally damaging alternatives to keep trucks from wrecking and closing the interstate. How about enforcing a lower speed limit during winter conditions? Fifty-five mph over the Blues is better than zero mph at Flying J, after all.
Dave Felley
La Grande
