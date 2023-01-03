I appreciate The Observer's coverage of all the Oregon Department of Transportation is doing to try to keep our highways open in the winter. The article on its use of rock salt to keep Interstate 84 open missed one important point — putting large amounts of salt on the roads (200 pounds per lane-mile) is bad for our natural resources.

We all have seen the brown, dead needles on the trees along I-84 where the plows throw the salty slush up into their branches. Last winter, following the plow toward La Grande from Hilgard, I watched it throw a flood of this brown, slushy brine mixture over the guardrail directly into the river.

