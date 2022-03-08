Every adult Oregonian should do the math as it relates to the Oregon Legislature’s runaway spending of Oregon taxpayer money estimated at $1.4 billion.
Then they should voice their yea or nay on this pork barrel giveaway to their local tax-and-spend senator and/or representative. I’m sure the majority-voiced vote will loudly, and resoundingly, cry “nay.”
Why? Consider this.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimated the July 1, 2021, Oregon population to be 4.2+ million. Divide $1.4 billion by 4.2 million and you get an astounding (potential refund of) $333+ per person. For a family of four, it’s a whopping $1,332. A family of eight, $2,664.
I’m sure the wide majority of pandemic-stricken Oregonians behind on their rent, unable to pay their utility bills, helpless to put food on the table, and/or can’t afford to buy gas to get to and from work would appreciate that refunded money in their pocket rather than have it thrown at questionable projects, probably already eligible for federal funding, located way out in the most rural of Oregon’s areas.
To boot, chances are highly likely most residents will never see the benefits of their own ill-gouged, legislatively appropriated money. Just because you have it doesn’t mean you have to spend it. To correct the issue, adjust the tax rates biannually.
Fred Couzens
Bend
