I was in U.S. Army Special Forces for years.
In SF the Army policy was that, since approximately $100,000 had been spent to train each soldier, the Army would not take a chance of losing service of that valuable soldier by having the soldier run and do violent exercises outside when the temperature was below freezing.
Cold weather injuries are real and can be very debilitating, causing serious lung damage that can be long lasting and cause the injured person even to be bedridden or unable to work.
So, I want to pass on to our runners here in the valley that they, too, are too valuable to us to risk cold weather injuries and to hurt themselves by the need or desire to get in shape or stay in shape.
Please don’t press your luck. We have enough danger from the virus, and you can train inside when we have freezing weather.
Nick Smith
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.