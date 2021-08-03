A week ago our horse, Beau, dropped dead in the 1/2-acre field behind our house after a brief illness. A friend came over and buried him there.
Then the Union city manager drove up to say someone turned us in for burying our horse within city limits, which is against city ordinance. Our choice was to go before a judge and be fined a hefty sum, Or dig him up, winch him into a trailer and take him to the Baker landfill. So we dug him up, winched him onto our flatbed and he was on his way to the dump the same day.
A neighbor had called city hall and turned us in. I have not stopped crying over this. This has been a cruel wake-up call regarding small-town rigidity. Our neighbors are not close by, no utilities in our field, no close water. It's just sad.
Jane Wentzel
Union
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.