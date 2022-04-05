When I suddenly found myself in a wheelchair, my perspective on many things in life changed. I suppose I was peripherally aware of handicap access, but now it is a daily need. As a whole our community is probably not much different from other rural communities, developed before access for people with disabilities was considered.
So, we have streets without sidewalks, sidewalks without curb cuts, businesses with steps at the front door. And, we have old school buildings that are not accessible. Retrofitting to accommodate all these needs is expensive and takes a lot of planning.
I serve on the La Grande Traffic, Streets and Sidewalks committee with an eye toward improving streets, sidewalks and handicap access. We have developed a long-range plan for this work.
I am a retired educator, former principal at Central Elementary School, and I now serve on the La Grande School Board. The work of the board is diverse but focused on providing the best education we can for the kids. Facilities play a role in this work. We have some really nice buildings, some recently built and updated thanks to a voter-passed bond. They are fully accessible. We have some really old buildings that we still use such as the Annex up by the Middle School. It is in need of a major upgrade and it is not handicap accessible. The school district has conducted a facilities study and found it to be less expensive to replace the Annex than to fix it.
In May a bond will be before the voters that, if approved, will allow the district to build a replacement facility, one that will better serve the needs of the students and families and citizens of our community. And it will be handicap accessible! And, as an added bonus, the bond will be combined with a state grant and our tax rates will not go up.
I urge you to study this bond measure and vote “Yes.” As a handicapped citizen of La Grande, I look forward to being able to roll into this wonderful new building and watch our kids compete.
Bruce Kevan
La Grande
