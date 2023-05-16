As the student body president at Eastern Oregon University and a junior studying molecular biology with a minor in environmental chemistry, I hope the Oregon Legislature will consider the value of our public universities as they are making important funding decisions this year.
Eastern Oregon University plays an extremely important role among Oregon’s public universities. As Oregon’s rural university, many of our students come from small, Eastern Oregon towns and the surrounding area. We offer an opportunity for many rural students to receive a four-year degree without moving to the west side of the state or attending a large university, as EOU is the only public university in Oregon on the east side of the state.
Personally, I chose to come to Eastern Oregon University because of its location, class size, cost of the school and the scholarships I received from EOU. I have enjoyed the new opportunities that EOU has given me, such as leadership from the ASEOU Student Government and being a resident assistant for Residence Life.
I can say from personal experience it is more important now than ever that the state continues to provide adequate funding for public universities like EOU. Students like me are counting on the Legislature to fund our universities and make sure that every student in Oregon has an opportunity to earn a college degree.
I hope the state will fully fund Oregon’s public universities at $1.05 billion in this year’s budget, in addition to investing in important financial aid programs like the Oregon Opportunity Grant and the Oregon Tribal Student Grant. I am also hoping that the state will fund the one-time cost of the TRU Stability Fund, which is $15 million.
These funds will help bring in more students and help stabilize our schools, which have been hit hard due to the pandemic. Every cent counts toward helping our students, and bringing Oregon out of being the 45th state to support post-secondary education in per-student funding. I hope the Legislature listens to us and adequately funds our public universities this year.
Caitlyn Cevallos
La Grande
