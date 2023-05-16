As the student body president at Eastern Oregon University and a junior studying molecular biology with a minor in environmental chemistry, I hope the Oregon Legislature will consider the value of our public universities as they are making important funding decisions this year.

Eastern Oregon University plays an extremely important role among Oregon’s public universities. As Oregon’s rural university, many of our students come from small, Eastern Oregon towns and the surrounding area. We offer an opportunity for many rural students to receive a four-year degree without moving to the west side of the state or attending a large university, as EOU is the only public university in Oregon on the east side of the state.

