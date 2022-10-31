Vote no on Measure 114. A recent editorial that appeared in The Observer on Measure 114 was very misleading. Measure 114 will be a de facto gun ban. It will become so difficult and in many cases impossible to purchase a firearm.

A citizen of Oregon will have to obtain a permit to purchase a firearm. This is patently unconstitutional. Do you need a permit to speak your mind? Do you need a permit to worship? The process to obtain this permit is almost impossible to complete. You have to fire a gun in order to pass. If you don't own a firearm, you can't complete the course. And you can't borrow a firearm to complete the course, because that is already illegal in Oregon.

