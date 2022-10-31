Vote no on Measure 114. A recent editorial that appeared in The Observer on Measure 114 was very misleading. Measure 114 will be a de facto gun ban. It will become so difficult and in many cases impossible to purchase a firearm.
A citizen of Oregon will have to obtain a permit to purchase a firearm. This is patently unconstitutional. Do you need a permit to speak your mind? Do you need a permit to worship? The process to obtain this permit is almost impossible to complete. You have to fire a gun in order to pass. If you don't own a firearm, you can't complete the course. And you can't borrow a firearm to complete the course, because that is already illegal in Oregon.
Almost all shotguns will be banned by definition. Constitutional? Firearm magazines over 10 rounds will be banned. Thirty-round magazines for AR-15s are standard capacity. That is the magazine this rifle was designed to use. When newspapers and politicians say high-capacity, it's a bald-faced lie.
The other lie is when these "smart editors" write misleading statements about standard capacity magazines being used in running gun battles with deer and elk, they are intentionally derailing the conversation. Let me be absolutely clear. The Second Amendment has nothing to do with hunting. The Second Amendment was written for personal protection against all threats foreign and domestic. The Second Amendment was written directly after our Founding Fathers had defeated a tyrannical government. They were concerned with the average citizen having the ability to protect themselves from an overreaching government, not about hunting.
Measure 114 would also require you to provide receipts showing ownership of any magazine with a capacity over 10 rounds, before this initiative is put in place. That would be ridiculous and impossible to comply.
Not a single article The Observer has printed on Measure 114 has told the absolute truth, and I believe this effort was intentional. Vote no on Measure 114. Vote no and you'll be voting for liberty and freedom.
Lance Shoemaker
La Grande
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.