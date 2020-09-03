I am concerned about something that might happen in the near future. It has been suggested that we should stop having Social Security withholding held from our paychecks. This might seem like a good idea to some, but I believe that in the end it will negatively affect almost all Americans. The Social Security Administration has stated that removing the payroll withholding would cause payments to disabled people to stop within a year and all Social Security payments to cease within three years.
I am a senior citizen, but I still work quarter time. I’ve worked most of my life at multiple jobs, none of which were high paying. My husband and I would barely be able to afford to live on our Social Security payments alone, but fortunately have a little extra put away. However, if our Social Security payments were canceled, we would have to become “wards of the state.”
I have read that many disabled and elderly people depend solely upon their Social Security payments as their only source of income. This would place the burden of caring for all of us upon the state or federal government. Any other scenario would place the disabled and the elderly in extreme circumstances, probably homeless, unless they have family members who are able and willing to help them.
Please remember that we put the money into Social Security that we are now being paid. This is not a handout. We earned this money through withholding during all of our working years. If Congress had left it alone, as it was supposed to do, there would be more than enough to go around.
Senior and disabled citizens deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. This would treat us like garbage.
Cheryl Hudson
La Grande
