Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen, having won the November 2020 general election after his only opponent withdrew due to ethics allegations, now feels he has a mandate to speak for all the people of Union County. After seven months as sheriff, he is a now an expert on matters from public school administration to epidemiology, and a legal scholar on the Constitution (“Bowen takes aim at Brown, mask mandates,” The Observer, Aug. 17).
Bowen cites “calls to his office from the community” as his reason for writing Gov. Brown. Who exactly were these calls from? Did Bowen solicit any other opinions? Did he do a county-wide survey? For that matter, what authority does a county sheriff have to involve himself in matters such as public health and school district policy?
Aside from the content, the tone of his letter was beyond unprofessional. It betrays an immaturity that is astonishing, even given his relative youth and inexperience. And the fact Bowen used county resources, and his position as a law enforcement officer, to advance his own personal political viewpoint certainly raises ethical questions. The obvious intent of such a letter is to intimidate those with opposing views; he appears to be following in the questionable footsteps of his predecessor.
In the future, Bowen should spend his time focusing on law enforcement and keep his own political views separate from his professional life. Union County deserves a sheriff who is nonpartisan.
Matt Cooper
La Grande
