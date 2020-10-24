I was asked by a friend this week if I didn't like Cody Bowen. I replied, "Of course I like Cody, but I firmly believe the sheriff's office is a professional place and voting for sheriff should be considered carefully."
The sheriff is a very powerful individual and voting for one shouldn't be taken lightly. Five years of experience as a school resource officer doesn't qualify an individual to run an office that investigates the worst of crimes, makes the decision to lock up or release criminals on a daily basis, manages a million-plus-dollar budget, protects our constitutional rights and heaven forbid may be dealing with rioters like we see in Portland.
Cody is very likable and a really good guy whom I like and I admire his rapport with kids and adults. But, I think voters need to ask if he would make the cut if he was going through a hiring process instead of a good old boys popularity contest?
I encourage those voting for Union County sheriff to look who the professionals are endorsing. The professionals endorsing Bill Miller are individuals with the knowledge of what makes a good law enforcement manager/sheriff. These are the professionals we would ask or expect to be on the hiring board if there was a hiring process. For these reasons I will write in Bill Miller for Union County sheriff. I encourage you to join me.
Dana Wright
La Grande
