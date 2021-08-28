I was dismayed to read Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen's letter to Gov. Brown.
Sheriff, I would (and I speak as someone who supported your candidacy for sheriff) say that you have overstepped your role, and revealed a misunderstanding of your job by making a political and religious statement as sheriff and on county letterhead.
Your election most definitely did not give you the right to speak for "we the people of Union County." Your statements do not reflect my opinions, nor those of many county residents.
You certainly have a right to hold the opinions you express in your screed against Gov. Brown. But you should hold and express those opinions as a private citizen, not as an official elected to a supposedly non-political office.
Finally, I resent your invocation of "God-given rights." Such speech is deeply problematic. Whose God? Do other gods beside the one you believe in have the power to grant rights? Do people who don't believe in God have the same rights as those who do? We live in a country that expressly separates church and state, and to link civil rights to religious belief is a dangerous path to start down.
Cody, there is absolutely no reason for you to engage in this kind of mudslinging in your role as sheriff. Your job, at the most basic level, is not to make policy but to enforce the laws that express public policy. Do your job (which is challenging enough) and leave the politics to the politicians.
If you ever want to have a conversation about this issue, I would be happy to engage with you.
David Moyal
La Grande
