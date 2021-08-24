Cody Bowen, the sheriff of Union County pledged to protect all of us when he took the oath of office. He is not protecting me, an immuno-compromised citizen, when he writes a letter against a mask mandate for children in our schools. He does not get to choose which laws he enforces. The governor took the hard stance to declare the mask mandate because local officials did not have the fortitude to protect our community by declaring the mask mandate themselves.
Why this issue is a problem is beyond my understanding. We stop at stop signs, wear seat belts and obey speed limits and a host of other laws every day. Those laws were made to protect us all from accidents with possible loss of life. Wearing masks is no different. Let's act like mature adults and protect our community from COVID-19 spread so we can get back to normal. The freedom to go maskless encroaches on my freedom to live as safely as possible.
Sharon Porter
La Grande
