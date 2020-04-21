I have been a longtime teacher and coach at Cove schools, now retired, and am in full support of Boyd Rasmussen being reelected as Union County sheriff.
We all love our county and want what's best for it. Having a safe place to raise our families is of paramount importance to us. It's important that our law enforcement is there to protect us when we need them the most. Sheriff Rasmussen has been doing an amazing job of this over the past 16 years. He and his deputies have been doing their jobs valiantly and giving us peace of mind.
I first became aware of Boyd as an outstanding athlete at Imbler High School many years ago. What stood out to me was his intensity to be the best player on the court. What a competitor he was. You could see that his teammates looked for him to give leadership. He was a total player who knew what his role was in the success of his team.
These many years later nothing has changed. He leads his team of deputies with passion and commitment. That is clear in speaking with him about his people and his efforts to put the best "player," "on the court." His most recent hire was patrol deputy Kyle Witty here in Cove. Sheriff Rasmussen and his highly trained deputies prove themselves every day. They are a shining example to our county. We are very lucky to have this department working for us.
Boyd is a local grown boy who grew up in Imbler and was raised by a loving, caring family. This gives Boyd a good understanding of the people he is working for. He understands our community and how important it is to keep it safe, as he has a vested interest in maintaining the rural lifestyle we enjoy in this valley.
For these reasons I urge you to vote for Boyd Rasmussen for Union County sheriff. We need his experience and management skills for another four years.
Skip Pereira
Cove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.