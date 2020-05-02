I haven't made up my mind who to vote for in the upcoming sheriff’s race. However, Boyd Rasmussen’s failure to shed light on a justice department review in the run-up to the race is concerning.
Instead of making derogatory remarks about an opponent, it seems to me that Rasmussen should make clear, to the extent that he is able, what this matter is about. If he is unable to do so, he should say so, and give us the reasons why.
Keeping whatever this matter is under the carpet, when voters are trying to make up their minds who to vote for, is a disservice to the voters. I hope The Observer continues to cover this issue.
David Moyal
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.