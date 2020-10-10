Nov. 3 is a very important date in our country as well as our local community. Cody Bowen is an excellent deputy and I have nothing bad to say about him. However, Bill Miller will bring back the leadership that has been lacking for the past 15-plus years in the Union County Sheriff's Office.
Serving as the top law enforcement leader in one's county requires experience, maturity, dedication and honesty. Bill exceeds in all of these qualities. I've had the opportunity to serve alongside Bill in the 23 years of experience I've had with the Union County Sheriff's Office. What I have witnessed through those years show Bill will make an excellent sheriff.
Please join me and many others who I have spoken within our county in supporting and writing in Bill Miller on your ballot.
James G. Gray
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.