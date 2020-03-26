At a recent event I had the pleasure of meeting Union County sheriff candidate Bill Miller. I found him to be competent and genuine.
During my tenure in corporate America, the philosophy was to rotate managers to different departments every two years to bring in “fresh eyes.”
I tend to agree with this theory. I have no issues with Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen per se, but under extended periods of leadership, concerns can creep in and manifest.
Washington, D.C., is a good example of this.
We once referred to them as “public servants,” and now the surrounding counties have become the wealthiest in the country. But I digress.
I thank Sheriff Rasmussen for his service, but perhaps it’s time for fresh eyes, and I believe Bill Miller to be a worthy candidate for that.
Craig Elshaug
Union
