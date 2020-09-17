The election of our Union County sheriff affects all of us who call the beautiful Grande Ronde Valley our home. My vote in the primary election was for Bill Miller. He was narrowly edged out for second place by Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen, who has now withdrawn from the general election. Bill has launched a write-in campaign against a very popular, congenial and very visible (from his campaign signs) candidate, local school resource deputy Cody Bowen.
I believe Bill Miller is the better qualified of these two candidates. A quick Facebook scan of Bill's training, experience, United States Air Force service, college degree and endorsements from previous sheriff officers and others whom I trust and respect have proven to me that he is better prepared to assume this important position in our county.
Bill has completed more than 2,400 training hours with the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training as a basic, intermediate, advanced and supervisory police officer. He also has basic corrections officer and parole and probation officer certifications. His opponent for the position of Union County sheriff (though they are friends and have previously been co-workers), Bowen, has half the DPSST training hours (1,213) and only one certification — that of a basic police officer.
I encourage you to do your own research on these two candidates. I believe you will agree with me that Bill Miller is ready for this important position now and deserves your write-in vote.
Dixie Lund
La Grande
