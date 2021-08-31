Regarding recent letter from the Union County Sheriff to the governor of Oregon, I applaud the first 11 words but would like a public retraction of the remainder of the letter. I found it to be nothing more than a thinly veiled political statement given at the expense of the health and well-being of the citizens of Union County. The letter reads like a transcript from a local radio talk show (these are for entertainment only, not to be taken seriously).
Lacking any apparent corroboration with local health officials, this letter proclaiming a “line in the sand” from the people of Union County is misleading, divisive and reckless. I expect elected officials to adhere to acceptable standards of behavior and make use of reasonable protocols to assess risks to public health and safety. Appropriate action by officials during a crisis can inspire young leaders and instill confidence in our government (lacking in today's environment). Future generations will be facing many challenges for Oregon in the near future and we need to do our part to provide a functioning government.
For me this letter raises serious doubt about the sheriff’s loyalties to the best interests of the people of Union County and also his ability to prioritize issues without a political bias. I would like to see an accounting of the rationale for issuing this statement at this time in the midst of a resurgence of COVID-19 and the county and state medical facilities being strained.
Chuck LeBold
Union
