This letter is written about Sheriff Bowen's letter to Gov. Brown. The letter he wrote to the governor about mask-wearing mandates states his opinion as far as I can tell. He is entitled to it. He does not speak for all the citizens of Union County. He does not speak for me. Nor should he assume he can do so.
In reading his job description, which can be found in the Oregon Public Law Statutes, it looks like he went beyond the purview of his job. His responsibilities are to uphold the law. He chose to state his opinion, infer or extend that opinion over all the people in the county, and use public resources and monies to do so.
There are many legitimate concerns on both sides of the mask-wearing mandate. COVID and mask-wearing issues concern all of us, our families' safety, and each of our responsibilities to protect ourselves and others. Plus, keeping our health resources available to us all and keeping businesses open depends on mask wearing and distancing.
That all said, the sheriff's actions could be an ethics issue to say the least, and a violation of using public monies for personal use. Further investigation is needed.
Joy Cleaver
La Grande
