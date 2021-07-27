I wanted to commend The Observer editorial team, and Alex Wittwer in particular, for the thoughtful article "Help Wanted: Eastern Oregon feels pinch of labor shortage" (July 15, 2021).
I've been listening to friends in the community talk about how "government handouts" are solely responsible for the labor shortage issues — without offering facts to support their claims — so it was a pleasant surprise to see such a well-researched piece in our local paper.
I agree with Professor McConnell's comments that this is not a simple issue, and lacks a single cause. But without open and honest discussion about this issue, and applying balanced thought and ideas toward solutions that work, we'll continue to sit in our respective camps, blaming the other side for the problem. We are not going to solve these issues by repeating old tropes about handouts.
I am not ashamed to say that, as my business suffered in 2020, I took advantage of the state and government programs aimed at helping people like me. I had never before applied for unemployment, nor had I taken out loans for my business, and I initially struggled with it. However, those funds helped me stay afloat for a difficult six months last year, and I am appreciative of the fact that there were options for me (and many, many others).
Thanks for writing about this issue, for doing it so thoroughly, and for asking the difficult questions.
Rick LePage
La Grande
