My dog and I are out walking around my small town between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. every day. I have been watching citizens of this area driving vehicles. Driving to work or out for the day. Vehicles of all sizes. Some of these citizens do pay attention to stop signs, speed limits, truck routes and turn signals. But some of the citizens of my small town don't see signs anymore.
I was a police officer in this small town for a while and also in other parts of Oregon. At this time of day there is not a police officer out patrolling, that I know of. When I was a police officer I wish I had walked around town at different times to observe how people were driving.
I don't know if the citizens just don't care anymore, or is it due to the fact we don't have anyone patrolling the streets at that time of day?
Back at my time in police work, bicycles had to obey the same laws as driving. Drivers had to follow the different speed limits in residential areas and business areas.
If people today got a ticket once in a while and it went on their driving license, maybe it would help them to see the signs better and obey the laws (or not). Trucks would drive on truck routes, and drivers wouldn't cut corners, would stop at stop signs and obey speed signs.
George L. Galligar
Elgin
