My dog and I are out walking around my small town between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. every day. I have been watching citizens of this area driving vehicles. Driving to work or out for the day. Vehicles of all sizes. Some of these citizens do pay attention to stop signs, speed limits, truck routes and turn signals. But some of the citizens of my small town don't see signs anymore.

I was a police officer in this small town for a while and also in other parts of Oregon. At this time of day there is not a police officer out patrolling, that I know of. When I was a police officer I wish I had walked around town at different times to observe how people were driving.

