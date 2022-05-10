I side with Mr. Phil Myer on the La Grande School Bond Measure 31-105. I am voting No on this school bond issue.
The Annex building's age has nothing to do with the fact that the building can continued to be of value and used. It could be painted and repaired for further use. We taxpayers have funded school district money for a new and beautiful Central Elementary building, new tennis courts, a new track, removal of the previous Central, and the list goes on. If the bond issue passes it is going to cost La Grande tax payers as Mr. Myer pointed out.
The La Grande School District spent a sizeable amount of money for yard posters and sending mail information to pass this bond issue. We taxpayers paid for that cost.
The district has done this before. A few years ago they had a drive to remove and replace Willow School. Willow is a beautiful older school building and has a gym that the district could not replace in quality. Making some needed changes to a building is not money lost and those changes are always made at a cost less than building a new structure.
The La Grande School District has spent $32 million since 2014. Another $4.845 million, plus a state grant of $4 million, making it a total of $8.845 million is not the answer.
Gary L. Feasel
La Grande
