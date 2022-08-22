People of La Grande: Monday, Aug. 29, may be your final opportunity to stand up in opposition to Idaho Power’s B2H transmission line, which is proposed to cross five Oregon counties and pass near La Grande.

Oregon’s Energy Facility Siting Council is meeting in La Grande to review contested case issues that are still pending state approval for construction of the line. The Stop B2H Coalition is asking you to show up for the beginning of the meeting as a statement to the siting council that we don’t want this huge construction project next to our community.

