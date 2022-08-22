People of La Grande: Monday, Aug. 29, may be your final opportunity to stand up in opposition to Idaho Power’s B2H transmission line, which is proposed to cross five Oregon counties and pass near La Grande.
Oregon’s Energy Facility Siting Council is meeting in La Grande to review contested case issues that are still pending state approval for construction of the line. The Stop B2H Coalition is asking you to show up for the beginning of the meeting as a statement to the siting council that we don’t want this huge construction project next to our community.
We are ssembling at the Gilbert Event Center on the campus of Eastern Oregon University at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Parking is free in the lower parking lot (identified as the “Gilbert Lot” on the EOU map). Wear a yellow shirt if you have one.
Please come out and demonstrate your opposition to this destructive and unnecessary transmission line. If Southern Idaho really needs the power, they should build their own generating capacity rather than ship power from 300 miles away at the expense of Northeastern Oregon.
For more details about this meeting (scheduled Aug. 29-31), and about the B2H, visit www.stopb2h.org.
Jon White
La Grande
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.